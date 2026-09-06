National coal shortage deepens power crisis in Punjab; 2 thermal plants operating with critically low stock

Punjab’s two thermal plants in the private sector are amongst those 52 power plants using domestic coal across the country which are operating with critically low coal stock. The plants classified as critical on coal stocks have less than 25 per cent of their normative inventory.

Already power consumers in Punjab are facing power cuts following high power demand despite the fag end of monsoon.

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As per Central Electricity Authority (CEA) latest report for September 4, 57 coal-fired power plants in India are currently functioning with critically low coal stocks amid weak monsoon. Heavy monsoon rainfall in coal belts hinders coal supplies and electricity demand rises amid weather conditions linked to El Nino.

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NTPC and NTPC joint ventures have seven coal plants with critical coal stock. Heavy rainfall in coal-producing states, including Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, have strained supplies and transport to power plants.

The uneven distribution of rain has contributed to increased demand for electricity, particularly for cooling needs.

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As many as 52 thermal power plants using domestic coal, four using imported coal and one using washery coal had critically low coal stocks, according to CEA data. In the northern region state sector, these include all seven of Rajasthan and four in Uttar Pradesh.

In Punjab, both private sector thermal plants with capacity of 3380 MW and one in Haryana have critical coal stocks.

Ideally, the thermal units are supposed to have 20 days of coal stock.

In Punjab state sector thermal plants, Lehra Mohabbat unit has 13 days of coal stock, Ropar plant has 29 days of stock and Goindwal 14 days of stock. In the private sector, Talwandi Sabo has five days’ stock and Rajpura thermal has six days’ stock.

Punjab Power Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sondh has claimed that the national coal shortage had deepened the power crisis in the state.

The Power Ministry has asked some plants to delay planned maintenance as the coal supply situation remains tight.

Hot and humid conditions have increased the use of air-conditioners and other cooling equipment, pushing thermal generators to burn more coal.