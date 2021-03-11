National Commission for Minorities calls for reports from Punjab, Rajasthan and MP govts on recent communal clashes

Tribune News Service

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, May 5

Taking note of the recent communal flare-ups and clashes in Punjab’s Patiala, Rajasthan’s Jodhpur and Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone, the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has asked for detailed reports from these state governments.

NCM Chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura said the violent incidents were handiwork of miscreants and anti-social elements who wanted to disturb the age-old religious harmony in the country.

"The clash between members of the two religious groups in Patiala was not a communal clash, but mischief sought to be created by miscreants with ulterior motives on both sides," Lalpura told reporters.

A group of Shiv Sena activists and votaries of Khalistan had clashed in Patiala.

A former IPS officer from Punjab, Lalpura noted that the violence in Patiala was a failure of the district administration. He expressed concern that the two warring groups were allowed to come face-to-face when they were initially at a distance of three kilometre from each other.

He also wondered how the rioters from one group were able to take out the flags of Khalistan under the nose of the local authorities.

Lalpura said he had spoken to the Punjab Chief Secretary, who had accepted failure at the authorities' end in handling the situation.

He attributed the police firing in Patiala during the violence to procedural impropriety. He, however, refused to pass judgment, saying a report from the Punjab government is awaited.

Lalpura said that at present there was an issue in Punjab with regard to the withdrawal of security cover from some persons.

The government must keep a vigil as some remnants of elements of the days of terrorism in Punjab are still active, he said.

He also highlighted the programmes of the Commission, including its initiative to celebrate major festivals of all minority communities.