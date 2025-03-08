National Commission for Women calls for arrest of pastor Bajinder

Days after the Punjab State Commission for Women sought the status report on the alleged sexual harassment case against pastor Bajinder Singh, the National Commission for Women (NCW) too has taken cognisance of the matter and demanded his arrest.

The NCW posted a tweet on 'X' that reads, "Under the direction of Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, the NCW has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports on pastor Bajinder Singh, booked for sexual harassment. The commission has urged for swift action under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, including his arrest and protection for the victim. The action taken report and copy of the FIR to be submitted within three days".

The pastor was booked for sexual harassment, stalking, and criminal intimidation on a complaint by a 22-year-old woman of Kapurthala on February 28. After the registration of the case, the Punjab Police had formed an SIT into the matter under Phagwara SP Rupinder Kaur.

"We have given a proper hearing to the complainant. We are on the job," the SP said. Meanwhile, as per a post on the YouTube channel of the pastor, he was holding a programme in Nepal two days ago. Asked if the pastor was away to Nepal, the SP said: "We need to verify that. We were busy recording the statements of the complainant." SSP Gaurav Toora, too, said: "The police were working on the case."

The police have sought a few more days to furnish a status report to the Punjab State Commission for Women. "The SSP has informed me that since an SIT had been formed into the matter and various angles in the case have to be probed, they need two-three days more for that. I have allowed them more time to furnish the details," said Raj Lalli Gill, Chairperson, Punjab State Commission for Women.