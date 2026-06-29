National Investigation Agency grills grenade attack accused at Faridkot jail

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) visited the Central Modern Jail in Faridkot on Monday evening and interrogated Maninder Singh alias Bobby, an accused in the grenade attack on the residence of Jalandhar-based social media influencer Navdeep Singh alias Roger Sandhu, for nearly two hours. Maninder Singh is lodged in Faridkot jail for some time after his shifting from Jalandhar district.

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The NIA team, which arrived from Chandigarh, questioned the accused under tight security inside the jail premises on several key aspects of the case, including the conspiracy behind the attack, the network of associates involved and the role of alleged handlers operating from abroad.

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Sources said the agency gathered detailed information on the planning of the attack, the network utilised and the roles played by other accused. Based on inputs obtained during the interrogation, the NIA is now preparing to advance its investigation further.

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Maninder Singh alias Bobby, a resident of village Alichak in Jalandhar, was arrested by Jalandhar Rural Police from Chandigarh airport in March 2025. Seven accused have been arrested in the case so far. The investigation was initially conducted by Punjab Police, but was handed over to the NIA after the name of Pakistan-based alleged don Shahzad Bhatti surfaced during the probe.

According to police records, Maninder Singh faces around eleven criminal cases including charges of murder, attempt to murder and violations of the Arms Act. He was shifted to Faridkot's Central Modern Jail about two months ago.