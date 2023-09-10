National Lok Adalat : 415 Benches take up 2.7L cases across state

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 9

In a concerted effort to foster agreeable resolutions and streamline the judicial process, as many as 2,71,233 cases were taken up for amicable settlement by 415 Benches during the National Lok Adalat held across Punjab. It was organised by the Punjab State Legal Services Authority.

Another 142 cases involving accident claims were disposed of and Rs 6,58,62,000 awarded over and above the claim granted by the motor accident claims tribunals during the National Lok Adalat organised by High Court Legal Services Committee, Punjab and Haryana High Court. It was held under the guidance of Justice Lisa Gill, chairperson of the High Court Legal Services Committee.

In all, four Benches were presided over by the High Court Judges as presidents, along with senior advocates as member. A total of 410 cases were listed.

The lok adalats across Punjab were organised under Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia, a Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and Executive Chairman of the Punjab State Legal Services Authority.