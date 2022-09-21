National Medical Commission prepares new draft to set up colleges

Faridkot, September 20
As per new draft of the National Medical Commission (NMC), a university or deemed to be university will not be required to fulfil the condition of “fully functional hospital for a minimum of two years” to set up a medical college.
This relief has been proposed by the NMC on the condition that building of the hospital and the medical college should be owned and managed by the same organisation. Further, the proposed building of the medical college should not been used for any other purpose at the time of application and the institute should have a multi-specialty hospital with at least 1,000 in-patient beds, anywhere in the country.
The NMC has sought public opinion on the new draft within 30 days and would amend the Establishment of Medical College Regulations, 1999.
