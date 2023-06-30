National woman athlete’s house burgled in Abohar

Abohar, June 29
The house of a national woman athlete, who returned from Dehradun late last night after participating in a competition, was burgled in Kikkarkhera village, 10 km from here. The miscreants took away jewellery and cash from her house.
Kaushalya Devi, a teacher, had gone to participate in a discus throw competition at the 18th National Open Athletics Championship organised in Parade Ground, Dehradun.
Around 700 people from different states participated in the event.
Kaushalya said she returned from Dehradun along with her family around 1 am. She shockingly found that the trunks, boxes and almirahs of the house were lying open. About 15 tolas of gold and silver jewellery were missing, besides Rs 50,000.
