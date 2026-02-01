DT
Home / Punjab / Navjot Kaur quits Cong, slams Punjab unit chief for ‘ignoring’ leaders; hails PM

Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:00 AM Feb 01, 2026 IST
Nearly two months after Congress leader Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu was suspended after her controversial "Rs 500 crore needed to become CM" remarks, the former MLA today announced her resignation from the party, claiming promising leaders were being ignored.
Hitting out at PPCC president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Dr Sidhu, in a post on X, alleged that he was "incapable and corrupt" as he saved himself from going to jail by co-partnering with the Punjab CM.

"You have sold out the party for petty gains in tacit understanding with AAP," she alleged.

The resignation comes on the eve of PM Narendra Modi's visit to Jalandhar. Dr Sidhu hailed the PM's leadership, saying: “Why is it that when the head of our country comes to give something to our state, all political thieves come together at one platform to disrupt his visit. We should be very clear that he has earned that position and power to give us something great for our state. Be grateful.”

Former PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been keeping away from active politics, remained silent on her resignation.

Dr Sidhu was suspended from the primary membership of the party in December after she made a sensational claim that “a briefcase full of Rs 500 crore” was required to become Chief Minister in the state, something she said her husband could not do.

She had also claimed that five CM aspirants in the Congress were "pulling down the party".

Though no official reason was cited in the suspension letter signed by Warring, sources said the party had taken a serious view of her utterances that seemed to be taking a dig at Punjab Congress leaders at a time when they were busy with the zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections.

In her message today, Dr Sidhu said, “Raja Warring. The most incapable, corrupt president ever. You saved yourself from jail by co-partnering with the CM to destroy the Congress. You had a suspension letter ready for me, but what about nearly 12 senior Congress leaders who were busy working with Majithia to harm Navjot. And you rewarded all of them with big posts for defeating Navjot. I have enough proof to destroy you, but I am not interested because I myself have quit the Congress where no promising leader is heard. You planted people on my seat with an intention to defeat me."

"Where is action against senior leaders like Ashu, Channi, Bhattal ji, Dr Gandhi ji and many more who have openly challenged you and your party?... Stop disrespecting Congress leaders who love Navjot. You are more busy in destroying the party rather than making it win... You have done enough damage," she posted.

