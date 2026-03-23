Navjot Singh Sidhu announces property division; shares who gets Patiala, Amritsar homes

Former cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu has announced the division of his property between his son and daughter.

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In an emotional note on social media, Sidhu said he has made this decision to distribute his properties during his lifetime after a lengthy discussion with his wife, Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu.

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As per the decision, his son, Karan Sidhu, will inherit the ancestral house in Patiala, in Yadavindra Colony near Baradari Gardens. His daughter, Rabia Sidhu, will receive the house in Amritsar built by Sidhu himself.

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Sharing pictures with his family, Sidhu described his belief in God and how he believes in “word of honour” that he had given to the people of Amritsar.

The post shared by Sidhu also highlights his pride that whatever he has acquired and earned was through sheer hard work and “nothing from politics”.

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“The house that I built with the blessings of Mother Parvati to honour a “ word of honour “ that I gave to Amritsar , they said that I would be a Migratory bird after elections - assured them that I will live here … after 2 terms as MP the promise had not been fulfilled… On a Navratri day she beckoned me to venture out …. From Bigg Boss to Hindi commentary with Star Tv & then to the Kapil Sharma show - ventured out in 2012 & finished it in May 2014 with her grace …. Not a single penny from Politics , only hard earned money - Karan will inherit my ancestral House built by my Father and the Amritsar house will be inherited by Rabia !” read his post on Facebook.