Navjot Sidhu launches YouTube channel to share life, cricket, motivation

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday launched his own YouTube channel titled ‘NavjotSidhuOfficial’, marking a fresh chapter in his life – one he says is ‘devoid of politics’.

Sidhu announced that the channel, with the tagline ‘Master of All Trades, Jack of None, All-in-One,’ will serve as a platform to share experiences from his two-decade-long international cricket career and his personal life.

Similarly, he has also launched exclusive new pages on Instagram and other social media platforms with a tagline, ‘The whole world is my family, all mankind my brethren. To spread happiness and do good my religion.’

Advertisement

He said that unlike his earlier social media pages, the new channel would be bereft of any political content.

“For the first time, I will share my life story, thoughts on spirituality, health, comedy, lifestyle, and motivation in a simple and relatable way. This is about who I am – not as a politician, but as a human being,” he said.

Advertisement

He said, “I started off with cricket, then switched over to commentary, followed by comedy and reality shows. Politics gave me satisfaction, but commentary brought me happiness.”

A former Punjab Congress chief, Sidhu has previously served as a three-time Lok Sabha MP from Amritsar, a Rajya Sabha MP and an MLA from Amritsar East.

About his political future, he said, “Only time will tell, but there will be no political content on my new channel,” while adding that his wife Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu, a former MLA from Amritsar East, would continue to be active in politics.

On Punjab’s political crisis, Sidhu said he had batted for ‘reforms and solutions’ through his earlier social media channels, with negligible follow-up by the successive governments.

Amid the couple’s constant absence from active politics, the Congress has replaced Sidhu with former Congress MP Jasbir Singh Dhimpa as in-charge of the Amritsar East constituency.

Meanwhile, Anand Kanwar, Director of ArtKonnect Management, who has taken up the task of scheduling Sidhu’s programmes, generating and selecting content, said, “The new NavjotSidhuOfficial’ channel would kickstart with his cricketing experiences, techniques, anecdotes, and tips. This will be followed by holding motivational talks, his restricted yet healthy diet plans, and his wife Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu’s successful battle against cancer.”

His daughter, Rabia Sidhu, who will be assisting the production of the channel, said it would have that ‘Sidhuism’ quotient at the first place to let people know who Navjot Singh Sidhu in his personal life is.

Sidhu’s daughter, Rabia Sidhu, who is co-producing the channel, said it would offer viewers a close look at her father's personal side. “This channel will be full of ‘Sidhuism’ — those iconic one-liners that reflect who he really is. They come from his daily hours of meditation. His sense of style, diet plan, and way of thinking all deserve to be shared with the world,” she said.

She revealed that her father’s famous ‘one-liners’ crop up from the hours-long meditation he undertakes every day without fail.

“He never took the help of any digital application to discover these one-liners. Actually, he meditates for hours and ideas crop up in his mind. Similarly, his diet plan and dressing sense gains a lot of attention which could be an interesting content. This part of his life too should be there in the public domain”, she said.