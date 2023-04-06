Navjot Sidhu meets his ‘mentor’ Rahul Gandhi and ‘friend, philosopher, guide’ Priyanka

Chandigarh, April 6
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday called on party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi.
This was Sidhu’s first meeting with Rahul and Priyanka after his release from Patiala jail.
Met my Mentor Rahul ji and Friend, Philosopher, Guide Priyanka ji in New Delhi Today.— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) April 6, 2023
You can Jail me , Intimidate me, Block all my financial accounts but My commitment for Punjab and My Leaders will neither flinch nor back an inch !! pic.twitter.com/9EiRwE5AnP
“Met my Mentor Rahul ji and Friend, Philosopher, Guide Priyanka ji in New Delhi Today. You can Jail me , Intimidate me, Block all my financial accounts but My commitment for Punjab and My Leaders will neither flinch nor back an inch !!,” he said in a tweet.
Sidhu had on Saturday walked free after spending nearly 10 months in Patiala jail in a 1988 road rage case.
