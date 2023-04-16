Navjot Sidhu says 'security lapse' after 'suspicious character' spotted at terrace of house

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 16

Congress leader Navjot Sidhu on Sunday reported suspicious activity and presence of an unidentified individual at his residence during the evening hours in Patiala.

The former PPCC president said he had a word on the matter with Punjab DGP and Patiala SSP. The incident took place while the Congress leader was having a meeting with former MP Dharamvira Gandhi.

Today on the terrace of my residence an unknown suspicious character wrapped in grey blanket was noticed around 7:00 PM , the moment my servant went out raised the alarm and called for help , he immediately ran and escaped.



Have spoken to @DGPPunjabPolice and SSP Patiala has… — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) April 16, 2023

In a tweet, Sidhu said an unidentified individual seen around 7 pm atop the roof of his residence had wrapped himself in a grey blanket. "The movement the servant went out raised the alarm and called for help, he immediately ran and escaped,” Sidhu tweeted and added: "This security lapse will not deter me from raising my voice for Punjab."

Gautam, who handles Sidhu's office said the incident took place when the Congress leader was having a meeting with Dharamvira Gandhi.

He said the security cover of Navjot Sidhu was reduced after his return from jail recently. "His security cover, which earlier was Z+, was reduced to Y security cover,” he said.

The alleged suspicious activity has been witnessed within days of unidentified motorcycle-borne individuals chasing Punjabi singer Mankirat Aulakh's vehicle.

Navjot Sidhu was friends with slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Soon after his release from jail recently, Sidhu had met the parents of the slain singer.

Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police Varun Sharma said, “I have personally inspected the spot. I have personally briefed the area PCR and we are scrutinising the CCTV footage in the area. If a complaint is filed, we will register an FIR accordingly. As per protocol, adequate security is available with him.”

