Navjot Sidhu taken to Rajindra Hospital for check-up

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 20

Congress leader Navjot Sidhu, who is lodged in the Patiala Central Jail in a road rage case, was on Thursday taken to the Rajindra Hospital for a check-up.

Will give security for hearing: CM CM Bhagwant Mann on Thursday tweeted that he will provide sufficient security to Navjot Sidhu for a case hearing in Ludhiana Two days ago, CJM Sumit Makkar issued a production warrant against Sidhu The warrant was issued in a case filed by ex-DSP Balwinder Singh Sekhon against former Food & Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu

Sidhu, who turned 59 today, complained of some health issues following which he was taken to the hospital. He was sent back to the jail late in the evening after the health check-up was completed.

Sidhu cannot consume wheat, sugar, ‘maida’ and some other food items and is on a special diet prescribed by a board of doctors. Sidhu has lost some weight following his strict diet plan.

The Congress leader suffers from a medical condition embolism and has a liver ailment.

In May 2022, the Supreme Court had sentenced Sidhu to one-year rigorous imprisonment in a 34-year-old case, saying any undue sympathy in imposing an inadequate sentence would do more harm to the justice system and undermine the public confidence in the efficacy of law.

