Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, April 1

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu was on Saturday released from Patiala Jail.

While walking out of the jail, he received warm welcome amid dhol beats and his fans chanting slogans.

He was seen in black kurta pyjama and a blue jacket.

While addressing media outside Patiala Jail, former PPCC chief said he was working for the state and not his family. “I am working for the state and not my family. I am doing everything for Punjab’s next generation. My wife was fighting cancer but “rashtra dharam” is supreme,” he said.

Chiding centre, Sidhu said they were playing ‘divisive politics’ in the state. “Dictatorship in this country is bad. Ambedkar’s idea of united India is being destroyed. Wherever Hindutva idea doesn’t work and where minority is ruling, centre gets indulged in divisive politics,” he said.

Sidhu called his one-year jail term unjustified and said his release today was deliberately procrastinated so his supporters and media leave from outside. “Put me in any jail. No one served even one week in jail under Section 323 but I served one year. Government delayed my release only to ensure that my supporters and media leave from outside,” he said.

He lambasted Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal over the promises they made during polls in the state. He also said justice in Bargari issue was delayed because of the aforementioned duo. Sidhu said,“I want to ask my younger brother Bhagwant Mann that you said so much before forming government. You sold dreams which turned out to be flop. I ask him why BSF is standing 30kms inside Punjab. Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann delayed justice in Bargari issue. One lakh jobs promised are yet to be given. Only newspaper and advertisements are the places where Bhagwant Mann is seen.”

Sidhu also said he would visit slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s house and talk about ‘prevailing law and order issue of Punjab’.

Earlier in the day, several Congress leaders and supporters assembled outside the prison to accord the 59-year-old former cricketer a grand welcome upon his release and chanted ‘Navjot Sidhu zindabad’.

Meanwhile, fissures within the Congress have come to the fore with the faction close to “certain senior leaders” staying away from the welcome planned for Sidhu.

While the District Congress Committee has no plans, former district Congress president Narinderpal Lally is leading the local workers to welcome Sidhu.

