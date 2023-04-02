Navjot Sidhu to visit Sidhu Moosewala’s family on April 3 to express grief

Chandigarh, April 2
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu will visit slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s house in Mansa on Monday to meet his parents. On the occasion, he would also address the media over the prevailing law and order situation in the state.
Will reach village Moosa & share my grief with Bai Balkaur Singh Ji at 2 pm tomorrow ... will address the media at his house on the prevailing law & order situation around 4:15 pm— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) April 2, 2023
On Sunday, he tweeted: "Will reach village Moosa & share my grief with Bai Balkaur Singh Ji at 2 pm tomorrow ... will address the media at his house on the prevailing law & order situation around 4:15 pm."
Sidhu walked out of jail after 10 months on April 1.
In May 2022, the Supreme Court had imposed a sentence of one-year rigorous imprisonment on the cricketer-turned-politician in a 1988 road rage case.
Few days after the sentence, Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa district on May 29.
After coming out of Patiala jail on Saturday, Sidhu had announced that he would visit the slain singer’s family to express his grief.
Meanwhile, in another tweet, Navjot Sidhu also expressed gratitude to his supporters who waited for hours outside the jail for his release.
Gratitude ..... take a bow to all those who waited since 10 in the morning till 6 in the evening , against all odds. pic.twitter.com/KtY75eDIfb
— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) April 2, 2023
Sidhu Moosewala had unsuccessfully contested the Punjab Assembly elections on a Congress ticket from Mansa constituency last year.
