Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer

Chandigarh, April 1

Congress leader Navjot Sidhu will walk free on Saturday. He was in Patiala's central jail since May 20 last year after being sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court over the death of 65-year-old Gurnam Singh in a road rage case in 1988.

Huge posters have come up in Patiala to welcome him.

Several Congress leaders and supporters also assembled outside the prison to accord a grand welcome to him. They chanted 'Navjot Sidhu zindabad'.

Drums were also beaten by his supporters standing outside the jail.

Sidhu's son Karan, waiting outside the jail, said the family had been eagerly awaiting his release.

Karan said his father would first go home to see his mother, who is suffering from cancer.

He said it had been a tough time for the family but now they were happy to see him coming out of the jail.

Several posters and hoardings of Navjot Sidhu were put up at many places in Patiala by his supporters. With PTI inputs

