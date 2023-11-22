Navjot Singh Sidhu attacks Punjab Govt over illegal mining

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 21

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday slammed the AAP government in Punjab over issues of deteriorating law and order, illegal sand mining and drugs.

He claimed that the price of a sand-laden trolley has more than doubled in one month, making the construction material out of reach of a common man. “Recently the Enforcement Directorate had attached the land owned by Jagdish Bhola who is in jail in an NDPS case. Under patronage from the government, illegal mining is rampant on that same land,” he said at a press conference in Patiala.

On the recent cable war in Patiala, Navjot Sidhu alleged that the ruling party leaders want to control everything to make money. “Their leaders want to ensure that every money trade is controlled by them. I have always believed that all such trades should be conducted to fill government coffers and not to be pocketed by AAP MLAs,” said Sidhu.

Sidhu said it was high time that the state government starts paying attention to the deteriorating law and order in the state. “Ever since the murder of Sidhu Moosewala, Punjab has witnessed one after the other crime,” he said.

#Congress #Illegal Mining #Navjot Sidhu