Navjot Singh Sidhu calls on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior party leader Jairam Ramesh in Delhi

Chandigarh, April 7

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who walked out of a jail recently, called on party president Mallikarjun Kharge and party General Secretary In-Charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh in New Delhi on Friday.

Earlier, Sidhu met party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in the National Capital on Thursday.

Last Saturday, Sidhu walked free after spending nearly 10 months in Patiala jail in a 1988 road rage case.