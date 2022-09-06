Navjot Singh Sidhu challenges order to summon him as witness

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 5

Citing security reasons, former Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has challenged a lower court order to summon him as a witness in a complaint filed by former DSP Balwinder Singh Sekhon against former Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu. He argued that either his name be dropped as a witness or he be examined through videoconferencing.

Taking cognisance of the revision petition, the court of Sessions Judge Munish Singal has observed that there were arguable points in the revision petition so the trial court was directed to adjourn the case beyond the next date of hearing fixed before the Sessions Court on September 7. The court has issued a notice to complainant through his lawyer Harish Rai Dhanda.

