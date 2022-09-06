Navjot Singh Sidhu challenges order to summon him as witness

Ludhiana, September 5
Citing security reasons, former Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has challenged a lower court order to summon him as a witness in a complaint filed by former DSP Balwinder Singh Sekhon against former Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu. He argued that either his name be dropped as a witness or he be examined through videoconferencing.
Taking cognisance of the revision petition, the court of Sessions Judge Munish Singal has observed that there were arguable points in the revision petition so the trial court was directed to adjourn the case beyond the next date of hearing fixed before the Sessions Court on September 7. The court has issued a notice to complainant through his lawyer Harish Rai Dhanda.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
One suspect in Canada mass stabbings found dead: Police
Damien Sanderson, 31, has been found dead and that they beli...
Gujarat-origin Priti Patel resigns as UK Home Secretary, plans to support Truss as a backbencher
The Indian-origin senior minister, a close ally of Johnson, ...
Police obtain CCTV footage of Cyrus Mistry's car shortly before it crashed
The footage shows the car passing through the Dapchari check...