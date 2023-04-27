Navjot Singh Sidhu moves Punjab and Haryana High Court for Z-plus security cover

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 26

Senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu today moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking directions to upgrade his security cover in view of threat to his life.

The plea is expected to come up for hearing on Thursday. Sidhu has sought directions for upgrading his security cover from Y to Z-plus category.

Sidhu contended that he earlier had Z-plus security cover from and the same was provided to him after the assessment of threat to his life. But it was withdrawn following his imprisonment. Instead of maintaining the same security cover after his release from the jail, it was reduced to Y category. In his plea, Sidhu also referred to an incident wherein an unknown person intruded into his residence at Patiala for which an FIR had also been registered.