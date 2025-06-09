DT
PT
Home / Punjab / Navjot Singh Sidhu returns to ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show 3’: Feels like coming home again

Navjot Singh Sidhu returns to ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show 3’: Feels like coming home again

Sidhu has served as a permanent guest on Kapil Sharma’s previous comedy shows
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:39 PM Jun 09, 2025 IST
“The Great Indian Kapil Show 3” will stream on Netflix from June 21. Video grab/Instagram @navjotsinghsidhu
Former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu is set to make his comeback to Kapil Sharma’s comedy show with its third season, the makers announced on Monday.

Sidhu was a permanent guest at “Comedy Nights with Kapil” between 2013 and 2016. He also appeared in the first two seasons of “The Kapil Sharma Show” and “Family Time with Kapil Sharma”.

“The Great Indian Kapil Show 3” will stream on Netflix from June 21. The streaming platform shared the announcement with a video on its Instagram handle.

“Ek kursi paaji ke liye please. Har Funnyvaar Badhega Humara Parivaar with the comeback of Navjot Singh Sidhu & Archana Puran Singh. Watch them in the new season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, streaming from 21st June, at 8 PM only on Netflix,” the caption on the streamer’s X read.

Sidhu said returning to the show feels like coming back home. “Coming to ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ feels like I’m coming home again. It is a home run for me. We heard the voice of the people, so many fans and well-wishers who loved our interactions and wanted to see more,” he said in a statement.

“A smile doesn’t cost you a cent, but it is worth millions of dollars and ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ is an instrument of god’s goodwill to bring happiness to mankind - honoured to be part of it again,” he added.

Sharma said, “Humne promise kiya tha ki Har funnyvaar badhega Humaara parivaar and I’m so excited to have Sidhu paaji part of the family along with Archana ji to enjoy all the chutkules (jokes), the shayaris (poetry) and masti (fun). The mahaul (mood) is set, so stay tuned because this season jokes aur laughter dono ho gayein hain triple.” The upcoming season also features Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda.

