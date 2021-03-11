Navjot Sidhu takes elephant ride to target BJP on inflation, senior Punjab Congress leaders refuse to hop on

Patiala, May 19
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday took out a protest rally ridding atop an elephant.
He blamed the BJP government failure to curb rising inflation.
Majority of the senior Congress leaders sated away from his event. Driven by rising food and fuel prices, retail inflation soared to an eight-year high of 7.79 per cent in April this year, which may prompt the Reserve Bank to go in for another interest rate hike in the next month policy review to tame price rise.
