Navjot Sidhu joins wrestlers' protest in Delhi

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 1

Congress leader Navjot Sidhu on Monday joined the wrestlers in their protest against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Earlier, calling the protest a 'Satyagraha', Sidhu said in a tweet that he would join the wrestlers at Jantar Mantar around noon.

Will join the “सत्याग्रह” at Jantar Mantar around noon today !! #IStandWithMyChampions — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) May 1, 2023

The protesting wrestlers, who first levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Singh in January, had resumed their sit-in last Sunday to demand that the findings of the Centre-appointed panel that probed the charges be made public.

