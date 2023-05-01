Navjot Sidhu joins wrestlers' protest in Delhi

Chandigarh, May 1
Congress leader Navjot Sidhu on Monday joined the wrestlers in their protest against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
Earlier, calling the protest a 'Satyagraha', Sidhu said in a tweet that he would join the wrestlers at Jantar Mantar around noon.
Will join the “सत्याग्रह” at Jantar Mantar around noon today !! #IStandWithMyChampions— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) May 1, 2023
The protesting wrestlers, who first levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Singh in January, had resumed their sit-in last Sunday to demand that the findings of the Centre-appointed panel that probed the charges be made public.
