Nayagaon civic body ESZ limit to remain 100 m

The Forest and Wildlife Department of the Punjab Government today deposed before the Supreme Court that the limit of eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) for the Nayagaon Municipal Committee will remain 100 metres.

Initially, the state government had proposed to increase the limit to 3 km.

Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Maan said the state government had reduced the ESZ around the Nayagaon MC to 100 m, down from the proposed 3 km.

“The long-standing demand of the residents of Nayagaon and Kansal to limit the ESZ to 100 m has finally been fulfilled. For years, they were burdened by the fear of demolition and their inability to get building plans approved. Today, the SC approval of the 100 m limit has ended these challenges,” said the MLA.

BJP leader Vineet Joshi, who had opposed the move to increase the limit of the ESZ, said it was a victory of the common man. He said the state had to bow before the SC and it declared that the ESZ would be restricted to 100 m.