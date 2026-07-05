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Home / Punjab / NCB arrests kingpin in hydroponic cannabis smuggling case

NCB arrests kingpin in hydroponic cannabis smuggling case

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:59 AM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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Rishubh Ahuja in the custody of NCB sleuths. Tribune photo
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The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in a joint operation with the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), has arrested the alleged kingpin of an international hydroponic cannabis trafficking racket after he landed in India from Thailand.
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The NCB claimed his arrest was a major breakthrough in its ongoing investigation into the international drug smuggling network.

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The accused, identified as Rishubh Ahuja, alias Rishi, a resident of Sonepat in Haryana, was intercepted by NCB officials at Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi after arriving on a flight from Thailand. He was arrested in connection with a case registered under various provisions of the NDPS Act, including charges of criminal conspiracy and financing illicit trade. The authorities had earlier got his passport cancelled to prevent him from evading arrest.

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According to NCB sources, Rishi had been evading arrest for the past four years. Earlier, he was arrested in Dubai for smuggling gold and remained in jail there for at least 18 months.

According to the NCB, the case relates to an international syndicate that smuggled hydroponic cannabis, commonly known as 'hydro ganja', from Thailand into India through commercial flights. The sources said Rishi allegedly coordinated the trafficking network from Thailand and played a crucial role in managing the operations. The syndicate is suspected of luring young men and women into acting as drug carriers by offering them relatively small sums to transport narcotics into the country.

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NCB sleuths believe the arrest would help them in unravelling the larger international network behind the smuggling operation and expose its financial and overseas linkages.

The accused was produced before a court in Amritsar, which remanded him to four-day NCB custody for further interrogation. So far, four persons have been arrested in the case. The agency said further investigations were underway to identify other members of the syndicate, trace the proceeds of crime and determine the accused's involvement in similar offences in India and abroad.

What is hydroponic cannabis

Hydroponic cannabis, commonly known as "hydro ganja", is grown without soil using a nutrient-rich water solution. The cultivation is carried out in air-conditioned indoor rooms under artificial LED or high-pressure sodium grow lights, where temperature, humidity and nutrient levels are carefully monitored and controlled. It helps optimise plant growth. This method is popular among illegal cultivators because it enables faster growth cycles, higher yield and often produces cannabis with greater potency compared to traditionally soil-grown plants.

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