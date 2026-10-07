DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / NCSC Push: Banks to report Scheduled Caste beneficiaries under credit schemes

NCSC Push: Banks to report Scheduled Caste beneficiaries under credit schemes

National Commission for Scheduled Castes had flagged absence of SC beneficiary data under Mudra, Stand-Up India, PMEGP and other schemes

article_Author
Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:22 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representation. Image credit/iStock
Advertisement

The Department of Financial Services (DFS) has directed State Level Bankers’ Committees (SLBCs) across the country to start reporting the number and percentage of Scheduled Caste beneficiaries under major credit-linked schemes, following an intervention by the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC).

In instructions issued to states, including Punjab, NCSC Secretary Vivek Kumar Dewangan had written that SLBC reports were not reflecting the share of SC families assisted under schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Stand-Up India, PMEGP, PM SVANidhi, CGTMSE and MSME business loans.

Advertisement

The Commission said the absence of this data was hampering its constitutional mandate under Article 338(5)(c) to evaluate the progress of socio-economic development of Scheduled Castes.

Advertisement

Responding to the letter, the DFS on October 5 issued instructions to all SLBC and UTLBC convenors. The committees have been asked to include scheme-wise and bank-wise details of SC beneficiaries in their periodic review meetings, share the information regularly with the NCSC, and submit an action-taken report to the Department by October 9.

The DFS has clarified that the reporting should be done using data already available with banks and implementing agencies so that no parallel reporting system is created. SLBCs and UTLBCs have also been told to send a further update on the action taken within 30 days.

Advertisement

The Commission said the move would strengthen transparency and accountability in the delivery of financial inclusion benefits to Scheduled Caste communities. It has undertaken to monitor the implementation of the directions closely.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts