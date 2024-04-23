NCW seeks report from police over pregnant woman’s killing in Beas

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 22

National Commission for Women has asked the Amritsar rural police to submit an action taken report, regarding the killing of pregnant woman by her husband in Bullenangal village falling under Beas police station three days ago.

Victim was set on fire Three days ago, Pinki, who was six months pregnant, was allegedly killed and her body was burnt by her husband Sukhdev after tying it to an iron cot in Bullenangal village.

“Though the police was yet to receive the final autopsy report, but we will file a report in next couple of days,” said SSP Amritsar (Rural) Satinder Singh.

National Commission for Women’s chairperson Rekha Sharma has sought an action taken report from Director General of Police (DGP) regarding the brutal murder of a six-month pregnant Pinki by her husband Sukhdev Singh. He was arrested by the police.

Beas police station SHO Gurwinder Singh said that initial post-mortem examination report indicated that she had a fracture in the skull that reportedly led to her death. “But we are still awaiting the final report which would ascertain the exact cause behind her death,” he said.

The victim’s mother had told the police that Sukhdev had a fad of keeping pigeons and due to this, the couple had frequent quarrels. He used to spend his earnings in keeping pigeons.

