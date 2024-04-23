NCW seeks report from police over pregnant woman’s killing in Beas

Amritsar, April 22
National Commission for Women has asked the Amritsar rural police to submit an action taken report, regarding the killing of pregnant woman by her husband in Bullenangal village falling under Beas police station three days ago.
Victim was set on fire
Three days ago, Pinki, who was six months pregnant, was allegedly killed and her body was burnt by her husband Sukhdev after tying it to an iron cot in Bullenangal village.
Pinki was allegedly killed and her body was burnt by the accused after tying it to an iron cot.
“Though the police was yet to receive the final autopsy report, but we will file a report in next couple of days,” said SSP Amritsar (Rural) Satinder Singh.
National Commission for Women’s chairperson Rekha Sharma has sought an action taken report from Director General of Police (DGP) regarding the brutal murder of a six-month pregnant Pinki by her husband Sukhdev Singh. He was arrested by the police.
Beas police station SHO Gurwinder Singh said that initial post-mortem examination report indicated that she had a fracture in the skull that reportedly led to her death. “But we are still awaiting the final report which would ascertain the exact cause behind her death,” he said.
The victim’s mother had told the police that Sukhdev had a fad of keeping pigeons and due to this, the couple had frequent quarrels. He used to spend his earnings in keeping pigeons.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress nominee's ‘Constitution forced on Goa’ remarks invite PM’s ire; BJP files complaint
A defiant Fernandes says he is ready for a debate on his con...
'My mother's mangalsutra was sacrificed for this country'; Priyanka Gandhi's blistering attack on PM
Priyanka was referring to Modi's allegations that the Congre...
Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal, Kavitha to remain in jail as Delhi court extends their judicial custody till May 7
They were produced before the court through video conference...
Misleading advertisements: Supreme Court turns heat on IMA; poses questions on alleged unethical conduct of its members
A Bench led by Justice Hima Kohli expands scope of hearing a...
Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi building on ‘M’ factor, is low voter turnout in Phase 1 the reason?
Attacking the Congress using the ‘M’—manifesto, ‘mangalsutra...