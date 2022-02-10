NDA can ensure security, economic revival: Capt Amarinder Singh

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, February 9

Punjab Lok Congress president Capt Amarinder Singh today said the state needed the NDA government for security as well as economic revival as the Modi government was here to stay for another seven years.

Akalis started divisive campaign The SAD started the divisive campaign by announcing to anoint a Dalit Deputy CM if voted to power. It triggered a mad race to follow suit. Capt Amarinder Singh, PLC Chief

Taking a dig at the Congress, he said the party named Charanjit Channi as its CM face despite allegations of corruption after seizure of Rs 10 crore from his nephew’s possession. Talking to The Tribune, he said, “The NDA has released an agriculture-specific manifesto, promising guaranteed MSP for alternative crops and debt waiver for the farmers with less than five acres of land.” “The farming community will benefit from the state-Centre partnership. The BJP is here to stay at the Centre and it will be in the interest of Punjab to have an NDA government,” he said.

At a function organised by the District Bar Association, he said: “We need a government that will take the security challenge seriously and work in close coordination with the Centre,” he said.

