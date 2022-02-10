NDA can ensure security, economic revival: Capt Amarinder Singh

Aman Sood
Patiala, February 9
Punjab Lok Congress president Capt Amarinder Singh today said the state needed the NDA government for security as well as economic revival as the Modi government was here to stay for another seven years.
Akalis started divisive campaign
The SAD started the divisive campaign by announcing to anoint a Dalit Deputy CM if voted to power. It triggered a mad race to follow suit. Capt Amarinder Singh, PLC Chief
Taking a dig at the Congress, he said the party named Charanjit Channi as its CM face despite allegations of corruption after seizure of Rs 10 crore from his nephew’s possession. Talking to The Tribune, he said, “The NDA has released an agriculture-specific manifesto, promising guaranteed MSP for alternative crops and debt waiver for the farmers with less than five acres of land.” “The farming community will benefit from the state-Centre partnership. The BJP is here to stay at the Centre and it will be in the interest of Punjab to have an NDA government,” he said.
At a function organised by the District Bar Association, he said: “We need a government that will take the security challenge seriously and work in close coordination with the Centre,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
UP polls first phase: Over 60 per cent turnout recorded
Polling peacefully with minor technical snags in EVMs at som...
Union minister's son Ashish Mishra granted bail in Lakhimpur Kheri incident
The Lucknow bench of the court had reserved its order on Jan...
Hijab row: HC asks students not to insist on wearing ‘religious things’ till matter is resolved
Court also said educational institutions can resume classes ...
Govt revises guidelines for international arrivals, does away with 7-day home quarantine
The revised guidelines will come into effect from February 1...
ED attaches journalist Rana Ayyub’s funds worth over Rs 1.77 crore in money-laundering case
Case against Ayyub is based on a September 2021 FIR of Ghazi...