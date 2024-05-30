NDA govt’s wrongdoings to be relooked: Rahul Gandhi in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, May 29

Targeting the Modi-led BJP government for the “present plight of the farmers”, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, addressing a rally at Polo Ground here today, assured people that “all wrongdoings” done during the 10-year Modi rule would be relooked after June 4. He said the ‘Agnipath’ scheme would be withdrawn and “thrown into the dustbin”.

Rahul didn’t speak a single word against the AAP government in the state.

Wooing the farming community, which is already protesting the BJP candidates, he said, “Farmers are the top priority for his government and after the INDIA bloc forms the next government, all farmer-related issues will be dealt with priority.”

Trying to strike a chord with farmers, opposing the BJP, he said the Modi government did nothing for farmers and had implemented three black laws and when they protested, they were called terrorists.

“Over 700 farmers died and the government did not even declare them martyrs. When I tried to speak on this issue in Parliament, the government did not allow me,” he stated.

Rahul made three promises to the farmers. “I assure the farmers that the minimum support price will be made legal. Secondly, we will have a separate government institution to advise the farmers on debt waiver,” said Rahul, adding that there would be no bar on waiver schemes.

Thirdly, he said, the alliance government would ensure that insurance money to farmers was released within 30 days of the crop loss. “It will be a farmer-friendly scheme and not corporate friendly, which is the case at present,” he claimed.

Speaking on the ‘Agnipath’ scheme, he said their government would scrap the scheme as “this a Modi scheme” and not even liked by the Army. “The scheme created two types of martyrs. While one gets pension, compensation, canteen facility and is declared a martyr while the other gets nothing,” said Rahul.

