NDRF drill on disaster management

Malerkotla, November 29
The National Disaster Response Force Battalion 7 (NDRF), Bathinda, launched a coordinated proactive programme to minimise the loss of life and property in case a disaster struck the state.
Staff of government departments, besides other stakeholders, were imparted training on the subject and mock drills were conducted at Government College here to gauge the preparedness of officials of departments concerned.
