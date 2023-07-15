Need Rs 20 cr for urgent repairs, says Ropar DC

Tribune News Service

Ropar, July 14

At least Rs 20 crore will be required for urgent repairs to plug breaches in river banks and damage to roads in the district. Additional several crores of rupees would be required to replace 600 power supply poles uprooted all over the district, said Ropar DC Dr Preeti Yadav.

Ropar PWD XEN Davinder Kumar said severe damage to roads was noticed at 135 spots. At 40 places, the roads had been completely washed away or caved in, he added. Around Rs 12 crore would be required to repair these roads, he said.

