Need Rs 20 cr for urgent repairs, says Ropar DC

Ropar, July 14
At least Rs 20 crore will be required for urgent repairs to plug breaches in river banks and damage to roads in the district. Additional several crores of rupees would be required to replace 600 power supply poles uprooted all over the district, said Ropar DC Dr Preeti Yadav.
Ropar PWD XEN Davinder Kumar said severe damage to roads was noticed at 135 spots. At 40 places, the roads had been completely washed away or caved in, he added. Around Rs 12 crore would be required to repair these roads, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India, France talk defence co-production
Discuss cooperation in green energy; consulate to come up in...
Monsoon fury: Only 3 of 25 breaches plugged in Punjab
Race against time: Patiala, Sangrur worst-hit; volunteers pi...