 Need more judicial officers: Minister : The Tribune India

Admits India has lopsided judge-population ratio; govt to work on it

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal addresses media.



Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Gurdaspur, June 2

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal today said India has a lopsided judge-population ratio and the government would rethink on the issue.

When asked about the fact that more than 4.7 crore cases were pending in courts across the country and 80 per cent of these in subordinate courts, Meghwal said, “Yes, I agree the ratio is skewed. We need more judicial officers to ensure justice is given to everyone. We will work on measures to ensure this ratio is brought at par with international parameters.”

He, however, did not define the international parameters.

Meghwal was here as part of the BJP’s exercise to give adequate publicity to the achievements of the Modi government after the completion of nine years at the Centre. The Gurdaspur unit of the party had convened a press conference where the minister highlighted the government’s accomplishments.

“When Modi came to power for the first time in 2014, India had just 74 airports. Knowing that the economy could improve if the number of airports was increased, the PM made sure that 74 more airports were added to the existing ones. The focus has been on improving the scale and speed of implementing developmental projects and schemes across the country,” he added.

About the Kartarpur corridor, Meghwal said, “This sacred project of the Sikhs was very close to the heart of the PM and he made all-out efforts to construct the passage.” He added that the direct benefit transfer scheme had ruled out the involvement of middlemen. “Now, money directly reaches the accounts of beneficiaries and there is absolutely no involvement of any third party,” he said.

Later, the minister went to inspect the ongoing construction work of the Tibri railway underpass.

