Need political will to deal with sacrilege cases: LoP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 10

Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa today said the state needed strong political will besides stringent laws to deal with sacrilege cases in the state.

Bajwa was referring to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, where the former sought help from the Centre on the Indian Penal Code (Punjab Amendment Bill), 2018, pending assent from the President.

Bajwa said it rather required the political will of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state to resolve the issues of sacrilege with free and fair investigation rather than seeking stringent laws.

“We demand the strictest of punishment for the perpetrators of the series of sacrilege incidents that have occurred since 2015 on the state soil,” he added.