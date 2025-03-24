DT
PT
Home / Punjab / Need to resolve misunderstanding among people: Former Speaker

Former Punjab Speaker and Congress leader Rana KP Singh on Sunday called upon governments of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh to sort out misgivings in the wake of a recent scuffle between some Punjab youths with Kullu residents in Himachal Pradesh....
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:40 AM Mar 24, 2025 IST
Former Punjab Speaker and Congress leader Rana KP Singh on Sunday called upon governments of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh to sort out misgivings in the wake of a recent scuffle between some Punjab youths with Kullu residents in Himachal Pradesh.

Reacting to the reports about some Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses being vandalised in Punjab, Rana hoped the Punjab Government would take all preventive measure to ensure that it did not happen again.

He urged the HP Government to educate administrative and security officials about various religious signs. Referring to the allegations of some local residents that the youth from Punjab were sporting Khalistani flags, Rana said the flag of the Sikh panth must not be mistaken for the Khalistani flag.

