Four years after parting ways with the Shiromani Akali Dal, Bibi Jagir Kaur is set for a return to the party. She is expected to be officially inducted into the fold by party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal at the dera of Sant Prem Singh Muralewale, where the Bibi is a primary sewadar, on November 13.

Speaking to The Tribune, the firebrand panthic leader emphasised that change could only be brought from “within Akali Dal” while also maintaining that reform in Punjab was possible only through “proper coordination with the Centre”.

The comments assume significance amid talks of an Akali alliance with the Bhartiya Janata Party and in view of her earlier differences with the SAD over Panthic issues.

Addressing her return, she said, “Akali si, Akali hi rahangi (I was an Akali and will stay Akali).”

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Kaur confirmed she had a telephonic conversation with Badal, who conveyed information about his intent to visit Begowal on November for her induction.

Elaborating on her stance on major issues, the leader said, “We have to work in tandem with the Centre. Be Panthic or Punjab’s issues, as things won’t work out if there’s no coordination. Only being in tune with BJP may ensure our government. Only under Centre can we ensure development and our due share. They have promised help in eradicating drugs from the state, I hope things will improve under them.”

She clarified her earlier critique of SAD’s top leadership for long, saying change can only come from within the party. “If we unite and walk together, we’ll succeed in reviving the Akali Dal. Things can’t be done from the outside or the sidelines,” she added.

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Kaur’s return to the SAD signalled a major churn in the former Panthic bastions of Begowal (in Bholath) and Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala, which had swung towards the Congress.

Yet, Begowal remains a bastion of Jagir Kaur. Her former bete noire, Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira, is the MLA from Bholath. The two recently made peace after Bibi criticised his imprisonment under the AAP government.

She’s likely to be SAD’s contender from Bholath, a seat that she won in 1997, 2002 and 2012.