Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Need to work in tandem with Centre for Punjab's interest: Bibi Jagir Kaur

Need to work in tandem with Centre for Punjab's interest: Bibi Jagir Kaur

Set to return to SAD at Begowal on Nov 13

article_Author
Aparna Banerji
Jalandhar, Updated At : 01:05 AM Nov 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Bibi Jagir Kaur. File photo
Advertisement

Four years after parting ways with the Shiromani Akali Dal, Bibi Jagir Kaur is set for a return to the party. She is expected to be officially inducted into the fold by party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal at the dera of Sant Prem Singh Muralewale, where the Bibi is a primary sewadar, on November 13.

Speaking to The Tribune, the firebrand panthic leader emphasised that change could only be brought from “within Akali Dal” while also maintaining that reform in Punjab was possible only through “proper coordination with the Centre”.

The comments assume significance amid talks of an Akali alliance with the Bhartiya Janata Party and in view of her earlier differences with the SAD over Panthic issues.

Addressing her return, she said, “Akali si, Akali hi rahangi (I was an Akali and will stay Akali).”

Advertisement

Kaur confirmed she had a telephonic conversation with Badal, who conveyed information about his intent to visit Begowal on November for her induction.

Elaborating on her stance on major issues, the leader said, “We have to work in tandem with the Centre. Be Panthic or Punjab’s issues, as things won’t work out if there’s no coordination. Only being in tune with BJP may ensure our government. Only under Centre can we ensure development and our due share. They have promised help in eradicating drugs from the state, I hope things will improve under them.”

She clarified her earlier critique of SAD’s top leadership for long, saying change can only come from within the party. “If we unite and walk together, we’ll succeed in reviving the Akali Dal. Things can’t be done from the outside or the sidelines,” she added.

Advertisement

Kaur’s return to the SAD signalled a major churn in the former Panthic bastions of Begowal (in Bholath) and Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala, which had swung towards the Congress.

Yet, Begowal remains a bastion of Jagir Kaur. Her former bete noire, Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira, is the MLA from Bholath. The two recently made peace after Bibi criticised his imprisonment under the AAP government.

She’s likely to be SAD’s contender from Bholath, a seat that she won in 1997, 2002 and 2012.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts