Need vigilant VDCs to stop drug smuggling, says Guv

Tribune News Service

Nadanwali/Gurdaspur, Oct 13

Governor Banwarilal Purohit has invited the youth of the state to support the government and the security forces in eradicating drugs from the state. He said village defence committees (VDCs) needed to be more vigilant to prevent cross-border drug smuggling.

He said this at a meeting the panches-sarpanches and members of the VDCs of the border villages at Narhanwali village near Kalanour on Friday.

The Governor said the neighbouring country was playing tricks to weaken Punjab, but its nefarious designs would not be allowed to succeed. He appealed to the people of the border villages that if someone sold drugs, report him to the police.

