Needy students gifted books

Our Correspondent

Abohar: As many as 180 needy students of private schools were given books and other study materials worth about Rs 2 lakh at a function organised by the NGO All India Arora Khatri Punjabi Community. Local unit chief Naresh Khurana said the NGO had launched “Shiksha Daan-Mahadaan” project under which free coaching would be provided for the PSEB exams. Atinderpal Singh Tinna and Mamta Jasuja were installed as presidents of youth and women wing of the organisation. OC

Muktsar DAC gheraoed

Muktsar: The Rural Labourers’ Union on Monday gheraoed the District Administrative Complex for some hours in protest against its alleged move of auctioning the land reportedly reserved for the landless people at Khokhar village here. The protesters said that the administration had started the process on June 7, but they were opposing it. They dispersed after the BDPO assured them of taking action in this regard. TNS

Maharashtra girl recovered

Abohar: A 17-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped from Maharashtra was recovered from a house in Dharam Nagari. A police team from Maharashtra had reached the location on a tip off. The police said a case had been registered on June 3, 2020, at Palam police station in Maharashtra under Sections 336, 366 and 366A of the IPC. Accused Raja Ram Yadav has been held and will be taken to Maharashtra on a transit remand. The victim’s medical exam was conducted at the civil hospital.