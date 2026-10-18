Neeru Bajwa puts movie ‘Thaapi’ on hold over Jhota’s murder; Khali also expresses grief

Punjabi actor Neeru Bajwa on Sunday announced that she was putting her film ‘Thaapi’ on hold amid the outrage over the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa.

The film, which was released worldwide on October 16, will no longer be screened in cinemas from Monday, she said in a message posted in Punjabi on Facebook.

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“We owe everything we are today to Punjab and Punjabiat. The purpose of making ‘Thaapi’ was also to bring life back to the fields of Punjab. Cinema is for the people and can never be bigger than them,” she wrote.

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Referring to the prevailing situation in Punjab, Neeru said she and her team had decided that nothing was more important than the state. “We are putting our film ‘Thaapi’ on hold. It will not be screened in any cinema from tomorrow. We stand with Punjab in every way until the situation improves. We have stood with Punjab and will continue to do so,” she said.

Meanwhile, wrestler-turned-actor Dalip Singh Rana, popularly kown as The Great Khali, has also issued a video message expressing grief over Jhota’s murder. He said the incident had caused pain across Punjab and India, adding that a person who raised his voice against drugs had been murdered.

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Khali said he had always stood against drugs and appealed to people to maintain restraint and not lose their calm in the heat of the moment. He added that Jhota could not be brought back, urging people to exercise patience.

Earlier, devotional singer Kanhaiya Mittal had also expressed solidarity amid the public outrage over the killing.

Jhota’s murder has triggered protests in Mansa and some other parts of the state, with people demanding justice and action against the drug menace in Punjab. A statewide shutdown was also observed on October 15.