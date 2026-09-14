NEET score alone won’t guarantee BDS seat, clarifies BFUHS

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, on Monday clarified that qualifying the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) alone will not guarantee a seat in a dental college for the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) course.

Candidates must also meet the prescribed Class 12 board examination criteria, according to an official circular issued by the university, which refers to the directions and guidelines issued by the Undergraduate and Postgraduate Dental Education Board.

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The university emphasised strict adherence to these requirements.

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Candidates must pass individually in Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology and English in their Class 12 board examination.

General category students must secure a minimum aggregate of 50 per cent marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology/Biotechnology combined.

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For candidates belonging to the reserved SC/ST/OBC categories, the minimum aggregate requirement in Physics, Chemistry and Biology/Biotechnology is 40 per cent.

Candidates with locomotor disabilities of the lower limbs must secure a minimum aggregate of 45 per cent marks in the core science subjects.

The university warned against any lapses during the seat allotment process. Candidates who qualify for the NEET merit list but fail to secure the mandatory Class 12 aggregate percentage in the science subjects will forfeit their eligibility for BDS admission.