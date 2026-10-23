DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Neha Shoree's father seeks CBI probe into 2019 murder, alleges drug syndicate conspiracy

Neha Shoree's father seeks CBI probe into 2019 murder, alleges drug syndicate conspiracy

Kailash Shoree writes to Amit Shah, alleges daughter was killed for acting against illegal diversion and black-marketing of government drug stock

article_Author
Jupinderjit Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:31 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Neha Shoree was shot dead on March 29, 2019, inside her government office while on duty. File photo
Advertisement

Capt Kailash Shoree (retd), father of drug inspector Neha Shoree, who was shot dead in her office in Kharar in 2019, has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking a CBI inquiry into the murder. A copy of the representation has also been sent to the Governor of Punjab.

Neha Shoree was shot dead on March 29, 2019, inside her government office while on duty. According to the initial investigation, the assailant, Balwinder Singh, acted alone out of personal grievance after his drug licence was cancelled in 2009 and she refused to issue a new licence to his wife. He was said to have shot himself dead at the spot.

Advertisement

The family has rejected this version. Kailash Shoree has alleged that Balwinder Singh did not die by suicide but was eliminated at the spot by a hired operative of the drug syndicate to prevent him from exposing those higher up. He has claimed that his daughter was targeted because she took an uncompromising stand against the illegal diversion and black-marketing of government stock, including buprenorphine tablets meant for de-addiction centres.

Advertisement

Shoree has also pointed to what he calls a critical anomaly. He has alleged that the assailant was issued an arms licence during the Model Code of Conduct for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, when civilian firearms were required to be deposited with the authorities. He has said this points to high-level complicity within state regulatory and administrative bodies.

Citing the recent murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, Shoree said the nexus of the drug mafia in Punjab had once again come to the fore.

Advertisement

The retired Army officer has also alleged persistent harassment and intimidation by local police, including threats of implication in false cases, for demanding an impartial probe. He has claimed that during Shah’s recent visit to Mansa, the police prevented the family from meeting him to submit their petition.

Shoree has sought the transfer of the case to the CBI to investigate the alleged wider conspiracy, the issuance of the arms licence during the election period and the underlying drug network. He has also asked that state authorities be directed to ensure the family’s safety and stop any coercive action against them.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts