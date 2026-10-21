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Home / Punjab / Neha Shoree’s parents not allowed to meet Home Minister Amit Shah

Neha Shoree’s parents not allowed to meet Home Minister Amit Shah

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Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 06:36 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Police personnel stop mother of Neha Shoree in Mansa.
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The parents of Neha Shoree, the zonal drugs licensing authority, who was shot dead at her office in Kharar in 2019, were denied entry to the residence of Jhota to meet Shah. Shoree’s father, a 1971 war veteran, and her mother, a retired schoolteacher, repeatedly requested the police to let them in, but in vain.

Four more stores sealed

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A team of the Health Department sealed four more medical stores in the past few days in Mansa. Earlier, a medical store was sealed, while the medical store owned by Ashwani, the main accused in the Jhota murder case, has been cancelled.

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Financial aid for injured

Mansa Deputy Commissioner Navjot Kaur today handed over a cheque for Rs 2.5 lakh to Kasturi Lal, father of Happy, who is undergoing treatment at the DMCH, Ludhiana. A cheque for Rs 90,000 was also given to a family member of Baltej Singh.

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Locals skip Dasehra

Resident of Mansa did not celebrate Dasehra today as a mark of grief over Parvinder Singh Jhota’s murder. Though Jhota’s father Bhim Singh had appealed to organisers to go ahead with the celebrations, they said the town stood in solidarity with the aggrieved family.

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