Nepali national held near Indo-Pak border while 'trying' to cross into Pakistan

Sleuths of the 99 Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended a Nepali national near the Indo-Pak border while he was allegedly attempting to cross into Pakistan under suspicious circumstances.

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According to information, the accused was arrested by BSF personnel near BOP Basti Ram Lal in the border area on Thursday afternoon. During preliminary questioning, he identified himself as Shakti Magar, a resident of Nepal. Investigation revealed that he was allegedly trying to cross into Pakistan from the Indian side.

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Sources said the family members of the accused were contacted in Nepal and informed the authorities that Shakti had been missing from home for nearly one-and-a-half years.

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After preliminary investigation, the accused was taken to the Civil Hospital for medical examination, following which he was handed over to the police for further investigation.