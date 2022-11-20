Nephew held for killing woman

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, November 19

The police have arrested a 25-year-old youngster who had shot dead a woman on Friday outside the bus stand in Bathinda district.

The suspect, Sukhpal Singh of Baluana village, is a nephew of the woman. The victim and the suspect were in a live-in relationship and the latter wanted to end it. Earlier, the victim had also filed a rape complaint against the accused.

SPS Parmar, IGP, Bathinda, said they had seized a .32 bore revolver and a motorcycle used in commiting the crime. He added that 13 cases had been registered against Sukhpal.

The IGP said Yobandeep Singh, son of the victim, told the police that he was sitting near a local court with his mother Kulwinder Kaur, when Sukhpal came with an unknown youth and shot her. Yobandeep said after his father died in 2019, his mother and Sukhpal started living together.

The IGP said they would interrogate the suspect to find out whose revolver was used in the crime and to identify his accomplices.