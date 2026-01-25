DT
PT
Nephew stabs uncle to death after domestic dispute in Punjab's Moga

Nephew stabs uncle to death after domestic dispute in Punjab's Moga

Accused currently absconding, allegedly used a knife to slit his uncle’s throat

Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 06:11 PM Jan 25, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A 17-year-old boy allegedly stabbed his uncle to death following a domestic dispute in Nihal Singh Wala town of Punjab’s Moga district, police said on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Sohan Lal, 62, a resident of Dhanka Basti in Ward No. 03 of Nihal Singh Wala. He worked as a cobbler. The attack reportedly took place in the early hours of Sunday.

According to police, a heated family argument escalated, during which the nephew allegedly used a knife to slit his uncle’s throat, killing him on the spot.

On receiving information, a police team reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered at the Nihal Singh Wala police station.

Officials said the accused is currently absconding, and police teams have launched raids to trace and apprehend him.

