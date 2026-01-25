Nephew stabs uncle to death after domestic dispute in Punjab's Moga
Accused currently absconding, allegedly used a knife to slit his uncle’s throat
A 17-year-old boy allegedly stabbed his uncle to death following a domestic dispute in Nihal Singh Wala town of Punjab’s Moga district, police said on Sunday.
The victim was identified as Sohan Lal, 62, a resident of Dhanka Basti in Ward No. 03 of Nihal Singh Wala. He worked as a cobbler. The attack reportedly took place in the early hours of Sunday.
According to police, a heated family argument escalated, during which the nephew allegedly used a knife to slit his uncle’s throat, killing him on the spot.
On receiving information, a police team reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination.
A case has been registered at the Nihal Singh Wala police station.
Officials said the accused is currently absconding, and police teams have launched raids to trace and apprehend him.
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now