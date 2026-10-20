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Home / Punjab / Never felt so deeply saddened in life: Amit Shah after meeting kin of drug menace victims in Punjab

Never felt so deeply saddened in life: Amit Shah after meeting kin of drug menace victims in Punjab

Amit Shah slams the AAP government, saying it failed to curb the menace, and the drug trade continues to grow day by day in Punjab

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PTI
Ludhiana, Updated At : 06:16 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets the family members of late Vikramjit Singh, who allegedly lost his life after raising his voice against synthetic drug traders, in Gurdaspur, Punjab. (@AmitShah/X via PTI Photo)
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said he never felt so deeply saddened in life as he did while meeting the family members of those who died in incidents linked to Punjab's drug menace.

Shah slammed the AAP government, saying it failed to curb the menace, and the drug trade continues to grow day by day in Punjab.

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After visiting Gurdaspur, Mansa and Sangrur, Shah spoke to reporters in Ludhiana, where he said he never felt so deeply saddened in his life.

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The home minister said he once again assures people of Punjab that they will eradicate the drug trade by December 31, 2029.

Shah will also attend the 'Ravan Dahan' ceremony at the Daresi grounds in Ludhiana for Dussehra celebrations.

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After arriving in Batala earlier in the day, Shah met the family of a 40-year-old man Bikramjit Singh who died in an incident allegedly linked to the drug menace.

From Gurdaspur, Shah headed for Sangrur to meet Gulzar Singh's family. Later, in Mansa, Shah met the family of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, who was killed last week by a medical store owner.

Ahead of Shah's visit, Punjab's ruling party AAP slammed the Union home minister, with state unit president Aman Arora urging him to provide answers regarding drug smuggling into Punjab from Pakistan and narcotics supply from a Gujarat port rather than engaging in political rhetoric.

Speaking to reporters in Ludhiana, Shah said he had come to Punjab to offer solace to grieving families and added he had no political agenda.

Shah said he had come to remind the AAP government and its leaders that they promised to eradicate the drug trade within three months of coming to power, but it is growing.

Those who speak against the drug trade are either driven to suicide or killed, said Shah, attacking the AAP government.

"For the past 30 years, I have been elected as a member of the Lok Sabha and the Vidhan Sabha. As the Union home minister and earlier as the BJP's president, I have met and consoled the families at various places who lost their kin in tragic incidents," said Shah.

"Today, I want to tell people of the country and Punjab that I have never felt so deeply saddened in life," he said after meeting the families in Batala, Sangrur and Mansa.

Those affected by the 'chitta' (illicit drug) trade had also gathered at the homes of these families, he said.

"The situation of Punjab, which was described by them, shook us," he said.

"Some lost their sons, some brothers and others their husbands. What answer does the AAP government have for these grieving families?

"Except excuses, I have not heard any answer from them till today," said Shah, targeting the Bhagwant Mann government over the drug menace.

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