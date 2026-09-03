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Home / Punjab / ‘Never met Punjab CM’s wife, never offered bribe’: Simranjit Hundal releases video amid political storm

‘Never met Punjab CM’s wife, never offered bribe’: Simranjit Hundal releases video amid political storm

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:07 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Popular writer and director Simranjit Singh Hundal, whose purported WhatsApp conversation allegedly offering a bribe for the release of Mohali-based social media influencer and rape accused Gurinder Singh alias Guri Chahal has triggered a political storm in Punjab, has claimed that he has never met Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s wife, Dr Gurpreet Kaur, and has never offered a bribe in connection with any case.

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In a video released on Thursday, Hundal said politicians were free to engage in “cheap politics” but should refrain from dragging his name into the controversy. He warned that he would take legal recourse if his name continued to be linked to the allegations.

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The development came barely a few hours before a delegation of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders, including party president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Bikram Singh Majithia, Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal, Dr Daljit Singh Cheema and Sikandar Singh Maluka, was scheduled to meet Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria at Lok Bhawan, Chandigarh.

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The SAD delegation is seeking a high-level CBI inquiry into allegations of large-scale corruption inside the Chief Minister’s Office.

On Monday, Majithia, while sharing the purported clips during a press conference, demanded a CBI probe into the matter. He claimed that the person heard in the conversation with a conduit was Hundal and alleged that the conduit, who purportedly sought Rs 5 crore to settle the matter involving rape and other police complaints, was related to the CM’s wife.

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The allegations have been rejected by the Aam Aadmi Party. AAP leader Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal accused the SAD of indulging in “petty politics” and concocting fake stories, and demanded evidence to substantiate the allegations.

Below is Hundal’s video:

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