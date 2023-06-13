New AAP working president a Mann loyalist, Dalit leader

Chandigarh, June 12

Budh Ram, who was appointed as the working president of AAP’s Punjab unit today, is the two-time MLA from the reserved Budhladha constituency in Mansa district. With the appointment of a Dalit leader to the post, it appears that AAP is trying to corner the Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Ram and other office-bearers have been appointed to prepare the AAP’s state unit for the General Elections.

Contesting first polls from Budhlada in 2017, the 66-year-old defeated Ranjit Kaur Bhatti of the Congress with a margin of 1,276 votes. He again won the seat in 2022 with a margin of more than 50,000 votes.

He hails from a humble background holds MA degrees in political science, economics and religion, apart from an MEd degree. He retired as a school principal.

In 2018, he was inducted in the 18-member core committee which was constituted to run the affairs of the party’s state unit. He is known as a loyalist of CM Bhagwant Mann.

Thanking the party for the confidence shown in him, he said he would fulfil responsibilities given to him. AAP said he had been rewarded for good work. — TNS

