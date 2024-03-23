New excise policy comes under High Court scanner

Chandigarh, March 22
The Excise Policy 2024-25 has come under judicial scanner with a contractor moving the Punjab and Haryana High Court claiming, among other things, that the Excise Department had bought in certain reforms which were “arbitrary and unjust in nature”.
In its petition against the state of Punjab and other respondents, M/S Darshan Singh & Company submitted that the application fee for liquor vend was Rs 3,500 a couple of years ago. Surprisingly, as per the new excise policy, it has skyrocketed to Rs 75,000 and is non-refundable.
“The liquor traders have shown keen interest in the trade for the next fiscal year with the Excise Department already collecting Rs 260 crore as ‘non-refundable application fee’, which infringes the basic principle of natural justice of the liquor vendors.”
Referring to The Tribune report, the petitioner added that the state of Punjab surprisingly earned Rs 260 crore from 35,000 liquor-vend applications. The petition is yet to come up for hearing.
