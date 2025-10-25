DT
Home / Punjab / New flying squad to check quality of link roads

New flying squad to check quality of link roads

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:01 AM Oct 25, 2025 IST
Representative photo
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced the constitution of a new CM Flying Squad to check the quality of link roads being constructed in the state.

The squad includes senior officials of the Punjab Mandi Board and Public Works Department (PWD).

Davinder Singh, Baldev Singh, Manpreet Singh Dua and Rajiv Saini, all Superintending Engineers, will oversee the quality of the construction work in districts of Malwa, Majha and the Doaba region.

CM Mann had recently started the repair scheme of 19,492 km link roads from Tarn Taran. A total of Rs 3,425 crore will be spent on this scheme.

The purpose of this initiative is to ensure transparency and accountability in the quality of roads.

