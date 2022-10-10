New guidelines on aesthetic surgery

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, October 9

The Ethics and Medical Registration Board of the National Medical Commission (NMC) recently issued guidelines on aesthetic surgery and hair transplant procedures.

This was done to check the “mushrooming salons” carrying out such procedures under unprofessional hands, without requisite qualifications and in the absence of medical supervision.

As per the guidelines, hair transplant should be undertaken only by those who have formal surgical training such as MCh/DNB (Plastic Surgery) and MD/DNB (Dermatology) with adequate schooling in dermatological surgical procedures and these specialties must have hair transplantation as a core topic in their curriculum.

It is unethical for a medical practitioner to train an individual to perform or assist in surgery who is not an accredited professional licensed to do so. As aesthetic procedures are not emergency surgeries, there is no reason for allowing any untrained person to perform these under the pretext of “exceptional circumstances”, read the guidelines.

Assistants of the operation theatre and technicians should be from a medical background, such as nurses, lab technicians and pharmacists.

#Faridkot